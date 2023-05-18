Hayden Oswalt, age 28, resident of Williston, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday, May 14, 2023.

A visitation for Hayden will be from 12 to 2 P.M. Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Memorial Services will be at 2 P.M. Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Hayden was born November 6, 1994 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Johnny Oswalt, Sr. and Cathy Armstrong Oswalt. He received his education at Oakland Elementary School and received his HVAC associate’s degree. He was a lifelong resident of Fayette County and resided in Williston for the past two years.

Hayden was employed in the HVAC business owned by his father along with his brother-in-law, Justin McCoy. He was a member of the Moose Hearts and his famous words were “Yee-Yee!!”. Hayden loved his family and music, and enjoyed playing music and listening to it with his family and friends. He would make everyone around him happy and helping others was always his number one goal in life.

Hayden is survived by his fiancé, Chelsea Brock; his daughter, Amelia Marie; his son, Eli Brock; his father, Johnny Oswalt, Sr.; his mother, Cathy Armstrong Oswalt; two sisters, Ashley McCoy (Justin McCoy) and Christi DeTuro (Scott Strawbridge); his brother, Johnny Oswalt, Jr. (Cooper Oswalt); his maternal grandparents, Garland and Georgia Stewart; his paternal grandparents, Neil Oswalt and Carolyn Hazel; and nine nieces and nephews.

