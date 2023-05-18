Jana “Peggy” Kirtland Harris went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 17, 2023. Peggy was born on November 17, 1931. She graduated from Messick High School where she met her husband, Bobby Harris. Peggy attended Memphis State University where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority.

Peggy was an active member of First Baptist Church in Grand Junction, Tennessee. Her faith and family were the greatest joys in her life. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking and traveling with her husband.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth and Henry Kirtland; her sister, Jeanne Fletcher; and brother, Charles Kirtland. She is survived by her brother, Buddy Kirtland (Pat).

Peggy is survived by her husband of 70 years, Floyd (Bobby) Harris, Jr. Peggy loved being a mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Dave Harris, Jana Kearney (Doug) and Jeanne Thomas (Charlie). She was a dedicated and loving grandmother “Granny” to Walt Kearney (Amelia), Harris Kearney, Claire Thomas and Elizabeth Thomas.

A memorial service will be held Friday, May 19, 2023 at 12 P.M. at First Baptist Church in Grand Junction, Tennessee with the visitation to be held prior to the service from 11 A.M. to 12 noon.

The family would like to thank Tammy Clifton, the staff of the Gardens of Germantown and Compassus Hospice for their gentle and kind care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center