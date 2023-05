Mugshots : Madison County : 5/17/23 – 5/18/23

Quoterrius Osler Quoterrius Osler: Aggravated burglary, theft of property under $1,000

Gavin Bond Gavin Bond: Possession of stolen property, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Gavin Bond: Possession of stolen property, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Hector Garcia Andrade Hector Garcia Andrade: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Hector Garcia Andrade: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Jason Thomas Jason Thomas: Public intoxication

Jeffrey Bolin Jeffrey Bolin: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations



Kelly Garcia Kelly Garcia: Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Kelly Garcia: Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Kevon Womack Kevon Womack: Failure to appear, violation of community corrections

Kiara Patty Kiara Patty: Simple domestic assault

Rodrigus Long Rodrigus Long: Child abuse or neglect (aggravated)

Tiffany Joyce Tiffany Joyce: Possession of methamphetamine



David Farmer David Farmer: Fugitive (Hold for other agency)

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/17/23 and 7 a.m. on 5/18/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.