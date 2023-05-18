New bill gives teachers ‘largest pay raise in state history’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A historic bill will bring changes to teachers’ pay in the State of Tennessee.

On Thursday, Governor Bill Lee signed the Teacher Paycheck Protection Act.

A news release states the landmark bill “will give teachers the largest pay raise in state history and protect Tennessee teachers and taxpayers by ensuring that union membership dues are no longer collected by school districts.”

According to the release, the Teacher Paycheck Protection Act will support teachers and students by:

Making Tennessee a top-10 state for teacher pay to recruit and retain highly qualified teachers

Raising the minimum teacher salary to $50,000 by 2026, a significant increase from $35,000 in 2019

Protecting teachers and taxpayers by ensuring that union membership dues are never automatically deducted from teacher paychecks

“Teaching is more than just a career – it’s a calling,” said Gov. Lee. “The Teacher Paycheck Protection Act provides the largest salary increase in Tennessee history and ensures union dues are no longer collected by school districts, giving teachers control of their own hard-earned paycheck. I thank the General Assembly for their continued partnership to support Tennessee teachers and ensure taxpayer dollars are used to educate students, not fund politics.”

