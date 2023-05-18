Plate lunches, sweets & more: New cafe opens in Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A new eatery has opened its doors in the Chester County community.

Courtesy: Stoll's Cafe

Courtesy: Stoll's Cafe

Courtesy: Stoll's Cafe

Courtesy: Stoll's Cafe

Courtesy: Stoll's Cafe

Stoll’s Cafe, located at 1212 Highway 45 North in Henderson, celebrated their grand opening this week.

The cafe serves sandwiches, plate lunches, casseroles, and delicious baked sweets, with the menu varying by day.

Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Click here to visit their Facebook page.

For more news in the Henderson area, click here.