Shots fired along Grassland Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police were called to a reported shooting early on Thursday.

The Jackson Police Department confirmed that their officers responded to 35 Grassland Drive around 12:25 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Officers found that no one was injured, according to the news release.

A suspect has been also been identified. Police believe that it was a targeted incident.

The Jackson Police Department wants to remind everyone that if you have information regarding the incident, reach out to them at (731) 425-8400 or to Crime Stoppers at (731) 425-8477.

This investigation is on-going.

