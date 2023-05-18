Showers & Storm Chances Back Late Friday

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for May 18th:

Enjoy this evening as the weather is going to stay fantastic. Most of the day Friday also looks great! A few evening showers and storms will be possible but rain chances really get going after sunset and stick around Friday night into Saturday morning. We should dry out Saturday afternoon and Sunday looks nice and mild. We are expecting a mostly dry and pleasant weather week for most of next week. We will have the latest timing on Friday’s storm threat and a detailed look at your weekend forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Thursday was a very pleasant day across West Tennessee. We saw partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and the humidity was lower due to the east wind around 10 MPH. Showers and storm are not expected and seem unlikely at this time this evening or tonight. Thursday night will remain cool with morning lows dropping down to the low 60s once again. Thursday was the nicest day of the week.

FRIDAY:

The next front will begin to approach the Mid South on Friday. Clouds will increase as the day goes on and we are expecting a mostly cloudy evening. As the front gets closer during the back half of the day, we will be seeing another round of showers and storms popping up.

Highs on Friday will reach the low 80s as the winds will return to the southeast to kick off the day but will be light. As the front passes the winds will return back to the northwest. Friday night lows will return down to the low 60s again. Rain showers will continue over night into the start of the weekend here in West Tennessee. As of now the storm chances could start as early as 7pm but may not show up until midnight for some areas in West Tennessee.

THE WEEKEND:

The cold front will keep shower and storm chances around as we kick off the weekend. As the morning progresses on Saturday we are expecting the showers and storms to move out. They could linger into the early afternoon in some of our eastern counties depending on the timing of the front. As the rain clears out on Saturday we should have a dry and mostly sunny Sunday on the way. It will be a cooler weekend with highs only reaching the mid 70s and overnight lows will drop to the low to mid 50s. We are likely to see below normal temperatures this weekend for the first time in a couple weeks. The winds will come out of the north or northeast all weekend long and could be breezy at times early Saturday.

NEXT WEEK:

A long extended period of dry and mild weather looks to be on the way to Mid South next week. Skies will be mostly sunny during the first half of the week. We are also expecting a dry atmosphere with low humidity due to the north and east winds through Wednesday morning. During the middle and back half of the week the humidity will increase due to the winds shifting back to the southeast. This will increase the cloud cover a little bit, but chances for rain will still sit below 10% through the work week. Shower and storm chances may try to return for your Memorial Day Weekend but confidence in rain chances so far remains low. Highs will start out in the upper 70s and low 80s but will warm up as the week goes on. Lows will hang around the mid to upper 50s to kick off the week but will also be climbing towards the weekend.

FINAL THOUGHT:

May started out below normal, but warm and humid weather pushed in for the 2nd week of May. That led to several rounds of storms that are expected to linger in the forecast into the weekend. Highs are expected to stay above normal until the upcoming weekend as well. We have another system coming on Friday that will bring more rain and storms with it. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

