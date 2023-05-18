The Spot Eatery holds grand opening in Bells

BELLS, Tenn. — A new eat “spot” has opened in West Tennessee.

The Spot Eatery is located in Bells.

It all started with a little boy from New Jersey obsessed with the TV show “America’s Test Kitchen.”

He followed his calling to the culinary school and dreamed about the day he could run his own restaurant. Over 10 years ago, he packed up and settled in the south.

The once little chef and his chef friends are ready to make this place the spot for the community to enjoy gourmet food, to chat and relax, to celebrate, to have quality family time, and to come together.

“We’re going to be serving all of your traditional all-American food items,” said General Manager and Partner Lenny Vasquez. “Breakfast, lunch and dinner, and we’re gonna put a twist into the menu for dinner service. We hope we can put our different backgrounds of culinary skills to use.”

The wall art displayed inside the restaurant was hand painted by local artists Elizabeth Duke and Jordan Vasquez.

The Spot Eatery is located at 30 Edwards Drive in Bells.

For more news in the Crockett County area, click here.