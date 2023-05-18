White Coat Ceremony held at local middle school

JACKSON, Tenn. — A ceremony was held to honor students at a local Jackson school.

White Coat Ceremony held at local middle school (1)

White Coat Ceremony held at local middle school (2)

White Coat Ceremony held at local middle school (3)

White Coat Ceremony held at local middle school (4)

White Coat Ceremony held at local middle school (5)



White Coat Ceremony held at local middle school (6)

North Parkway Middle School held their first ever White Coat Pinning and Awards Ceremony on Thursday.

It’s the first middle school in the State of Tennessee to offer this type of opportunity at the middle school level.

This celebration was held to honor the Nursing Club scholars.

“These kids are so dedicated and so committed. We have nine students today that we are celebrating. Of those nine, we have five that have been accepted to South Side’s Nursing Program, so this is a major accomplishment,” said School Nurse for North Parkway Middle School, Candice Haley.

Haley said that the idea behind starting a Nursing Club actually came from a student.

Find more local news here.