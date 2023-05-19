Ceremony held at Madison County Sheriff’s Office

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A ceremony was held Friday to honor fallen officers.

The National Law Enforcement Memorial Service was held during National Police Week at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to honor the brave men and women in law enforcement who have made the ultimate sacrifice to keep our communities safe.

“Unfortunately, since last year, I think we added four more officers, deputies, and a trooper on the list. That is something we don’t want to happen, but it’s part of our business,” said Madison County Sheriff Julian Wiser.

The ceremony started with the presentation of colors, the national anthem, and a joint proclamation by the City of Jackson and Madison County mayors to honor these fallen officers.

State Rep. Chris Todd was also a guest speaker at the ceremony.

After Todd spoke, the memorial service and tribute began, reminding everyone of the importance of remembering and honoring those who have died in the line of duty.

Todd expressed that we should always remember and keep in mind the sacrifice that many of our law enforcement officers and others give on a daily basis.

“And it’s certainly great to see this big of a crowd here and many of the relatives and loved ones of those fallen heroes,” Todd said.

Wiser expressed his gratitude to everyone who came out and played a part in making this ceremony a great one for these fallen heroes that woke up everyday to protect and put their lives on the line for the community.

“As a community, we had a great turnout today to support our law enforcement professionals, and that is very important to have the community come together,” Wiser said.

Wiser explained this is an annual ceremony that has been held for several years to honor and keep the fallen officers’ memories alive.

