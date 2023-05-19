Correctional officer injured by inmates in Hardeman County

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — There was an assault at a local correctional facility.

According to CoreCivic’s Director of Public Affairs, Ryan Gustin, a correctional officer who was working in a housing unit at the Hardeman County Correctional Facility was assaulted by two inmates Thursday night.

Gustin said facility staff immediately responded to provide assistance and emergency first aid to the injured officer, and the responding staff were able to secure the area.

The correctional officer was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment and has since been released, CoreCivic said.

CoreCivic says that the inmates involved have been identified and were found to have no injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation.

