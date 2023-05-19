Councilman finds ways to fight illegal dumping

JACKSON, Tenn. — A newly elected city councilman is fighting to stop illegal dumping.

Illegal dumping in east Jackson (2)

Illegal dumping in east Jackson (1)

Newly elected city councilman for District 3 in east Jackson, Richard Donnell said a lot of illegal dumping has been happening in the district.

Donnell officially starts his position July 1, but believes that this is an issue that needs to be addressed.

He says many people have been dumping large amounts of trash throughout the district even though “No dumping” signs are put up throughout the district.

According to Donnell, over 100 piles of trash were discovered throughout the district.

“The city has bought cameras that we are putting up in undisclosed locations to catch you. If we do catch you, and we will, we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” Donnell said.

If you need any trash hauled off, you can call Jackson Health and Sanitation Department at (731) 425-8545.

Donnell said that a “Pile Patrol” has also been formed to find and report illegal dumping.

