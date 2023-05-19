Educator of the Week: Jessica York

It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Jessica York is a kindergarten teacher at South Haven Elementary School in Lexington.

She has taught for over a decade, more than half of that in kindergarten.

“This is my 12th year teaching, sixth year in kindergarten, and it’s definitely been one of my favorites to teach. I taught kind of a mix of third, second and first grade,” York said.

Her love for children is what drove her to become an educator.

“I’ve always wanted to work with kids. That kind of started off as being a nurse first, but then I had so many wonderful role models that I got to go in and see their classrooms, and I really fell in love with teaching from that,” York said.

York’s favorite part about her job is seeing her students’ growth throughout the year.

“Just seeing their smiling faces every morning, seeing how much they grow throughout the year. Some come in not being able to know or write their name, and they leave reading. So I love seeing that progress and growth,” York said.

York said every school year is unique in the way that each class is diverse.

“The kids coming in with all their experiences and life skills. Every year is unique depending on the group of kids,” York said.

York is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Education Lottery website.

To nominate an educator for our weekly award, just email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.