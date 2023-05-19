Empire Theaters offering Free Summer Movie Series

JACKSON, Tenn. — Do you have a free trip to the cinema in your summer plans?

Empire Theaters in Jackson is once again offering the Free Summer Movie Series.

Between May 30 and August 3, you can enjoy free admission to select films on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

While current feature films will not be included in the special, a selection of recent favorites that the whole family can enjoy will be offered.

Showtimes will be at 10 a.m., with doors opening at 9 a.m. Seating will be limited to auditorium capacity.

Click here for more information.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.