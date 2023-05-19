High school senior wins four-year scholarship

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A Middle Tennessee high school senior is getting a full scholarship to college and is coming to West Tennessee.

According to a news release, Parker Pugh, who went to Page High School in Franklin in Middle Tennessee, won the Tennessee National Guard Minuteman Scholarship.

Pugh is majoring in history at Freed-Hardeman University, the release says.

“I’ve always wanted to join the Army National Guard,” Pugh said.

The scholarship totals $171,240. It will cover full tuition and can be used for room and board, the release says.

The release says that a yearly book allowance and a stipend is also being provided.

“About 25,000 people applied for this scholarship, only six people received it and I was one of them,” Pugh said. “This is a great burden off my parents, and I know they’re really proud.”

Scholarship winners must participate in the Simultaneous Membership Program, where they participate in an Army Reserve unit monthly drill and a 14-day annual training and are paid as a sergeant, the release says.

Participants are guaranteed placement in the Army Reserve, the release says.