Jessica Davis announces departure from WBBJ

Reporter/anchor Jessica Davis is announcing her departure from WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.



















A Memphis native, Jessica joined the WBBJ team as a multimedia journalist in May 2021, helping bring some of West Tennessee’s top stories to the community over the past two years.

Whether in the field or on the anchor desk, Jessica’s passion for her work and her incredible personality has constantly shone through.

We had a few questions for her as she prepares to take on a new role in a different state.

What’s your experience been like working with the West Tennessee community?

West Tennessee has been nothing less of amazing, the community is so welcoming and it feels like everyone has each other’s back!

Do you have any favorite experiences or memorable moments while covering stories?

My most memorable memory, honestly, I was in the middle of an interview and guess what? A bird pooped on my head. It was a tad embarrassing until I later found out that this was a sign of good luck!

What’s next for you?

As my time winds down here at WBBJ, I’ll be getting ready for my next gig, as a MMJ in Boise, Idaho at KIVI Idaho 6.

What would you say to the viewers who have supported you?

To the viewers I’d like to say thank you for the support and encouragement I receive on a daily basis, whether it’s through email, phone, or in person, it never gets old when I hear “I’m proud of you.” I’d also like to tell the youth who watch the news as they’re getting ready for school or going to bed after a long day to keep pushing. Don’t let anyone tell you, you have to act or look a certain way to take on a career role, as long as your heart is in it and you work everyday to be better than before, you’ll be just fine. No one can be you like you can be you, that’s what makes you unique!

How can people keep up with you?

If anyone would like to follow me, they can follow my Instagram @thejessicadavistv or Facebook page, I’m not as active as I should be on Facebook but I plan on changing that!

You can catch Jessica’s final shows on Saturday, May 20. Join us in wishing her the best of luck on her journey!