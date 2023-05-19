Luncheon held for counselors, social workers

JACKSON, Tenn. — Counselors and social workers enjoyed a lunch on Friday.

To celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month and to bring awareness to the importance of mental health school, leaders came together to acknowledge their counselors and social workers for all they do for students in the Jackson-Madison County School district!

There were a couple of presenters and a surprise guest who spoke on her experience with challenges regarding mental health.

“We all need to practice mental health. We all need to have those strategies and techniques in case of a crisis that does arise, that we will already be prepared for it,” said Rhonda Bigham, the Director of Social and Behavior Services.

This is the third year having the luncheon.

