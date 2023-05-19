McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: Fast X

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Universal Pictures’ Fast X.

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted and outdriven every foe in their path.

Now, they must confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced. Fueled by revenge, a terrifying threat emerges from the shadows of the past to shatter Dom’s world and destroy everything — and everyone — he loves.

The movie is available in theaters.

