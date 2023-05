Mugshots : Madison County : 5/18/23 – 5/19/23

Painter, Robyn Painter, Robyn: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections

Atkins, Antrez Atkins, Antrez: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Atkins, Antrez: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Atkins, Natosha Atkins, Natosha: Simple domestic assault

Beard, Dextreon Beard, Dextreon: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving Beard, Dextreon: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving

Cathey, Kevin Cathey, Kevin: Failure to appear



Johnson, Anthony Johnson, Anthony: Assault

Kerrent, Gregory Kerrent, Gregory: Failure to appear

Pack, Dreadrick Pack, Dreadrick: Public intoxication

Perry, Nyckita Perry, Nyckita: Failure to appear

Pirtle, Lajordan Pirtle, Lajordan: Violation of probation



Rivers, Johnny Rivers, Johnny: Aggravated assault

Strickland, Felicia Strickland, Felicia: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Telford, Mauriesha Telford, Mauriesha: Violation of probation

Turner, Macques Turner, Macques: Violation of community corrections

Upchurch, Brandon Upchurch, Brandon: Failure to appear



Wade, Charles Wade, Charles: Violation of parole

Williams, Jordan Williams, Jordan: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/18/23 and 7 a.m. on 5/19/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.