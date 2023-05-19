Multi-family home project planned for north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A $49 millions investment is being made into Jackson.

According to a news release from Larson Capital Management, the investment is being made towards the construction of a multi-family home project within the Sterling Farms development.

“We are thrilled to bring this considerable investment to Jackson,” said Paul Larson, President at Larson Capital Management. “This project underscores our commitment to supporting the communities we serve. Our new 240-unit apartment complex will offer an open concept design and an array of community amenities, delivering a quality, affordable housing solution for the people of Jackson.”

It will be comprised of a three-story garden-style buildings with exterior breezeways.

The release says it will also come with a clubhouse, a pool with sundeck, outdoor cooking stations, fire pits, a playground, a dog park, and a car wash station.

Larson Capital Management says the total economic impact of this project is estimated at over $74 million, bring tax revenues anticipated to exceed $3 million, and create around 376 jobs created during its two-year construction phase.

Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2025, the release says.

