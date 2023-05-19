Showers & Weak Storms Friday Night into Saturday Morning

Friday Evening Forecast Update for May 19th:

There will be some afternoon showers that will impact mostly areas north of Madison county. We should dry out for the evening before a round of heavier showers and maybe a few storms will mix in after 10pm and linger overnight into Saturday morning. Events this evening should be mostly dry. The severe threat is very low today. There could be a few isolated lightning strikes over the next few hours but anything significant or NOT expected. Catch the latest forecast details right here.

TONIGHT:

The next front will begin to approach the Mid South Friday night. Clouds increased as the day went on and we are expecting clouds skies tonight. As the front gets closer late in the evening, we will be seeing another round of showers and storms popping up. We should be dry to start the evening but shower and storm chances increase after sunset.

Highs on Friday reached the low 80s as the winds came out but were light. As the front passes the winds will return back to the northwest. Friday night lows will return down to the low 60s again. Rain showers will continue over night into the start of the weekend here in West Tennessee. As of now the storm chances could start as early as 9pm but may not show up until midnight for some areas in West Tennessee.

THE WEEKEND:

The cold front will keep shower and storm chances around as we kick off the weekend. As the morning progresses on Saturday we are expecting the showers and storms to move out. They could linger into the early afternoon in some of our eastern counties depending on the timing of the front.

As the rain clears out on Saturday we should have a dry and mostly sunny Sunday on the way. It will be a cooler weekend with highs only reaching the mid 70s and overnight lows will drop to the low to mid 50s. We are likely to see below normal temperatures this weekend for the first time in a couple weeks. The winds will come out of the north or northeast all weekend long and could be breezy at times early Saturday.

NEXT WEEK:

A long extended period of dry and mild weather looks to be on the way to Mid South next week. Skies will be mostly sunny during the first half of the week. We are also expecting a dry atmosphere with low humidity due to the north and east winds through Wednesday morning. During the middle and back half of the week the humidity will increase due to the winds shifting back to the southeast. This will increase the cloud cover a little bit, but chances for rain will still sit below 10% through the work week. Shower and storm chances may try to return for your Memorial Day Weekend but confidence in rain chances so far remains low. Highs will start out in the upper 70s and low 80s but will warm up as the week goes on. Lows will hang around the mid to upper 50s and low 60s to kick off the week but will also be climbing towards the weekend.

FINAL THOUGHT:

May started out below normal, but warm and humid weather pushed in for the 2nd week of May. That led to several rounds of storms that are expected to linger in the forecast into the weekend. Highs are expected to stay above normal until the upcoming weekend as well. We have another system coming on Friday that will bring more rain and storms with it. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

