Summer concert series begins for 2023

JACKSON, Tenn. — The 2023 Amp Summer Concert Series began in downtown Jackson on Friday.

“We try to go every other Friday night, although June got kind of messed up. So we got some back-to-back shows in June,” said Jimmy Exum, the Chairman of the Amp.

The Amp’s series will have nine concerts during the summer.

June 9 — LOLO

June 16 — Kimberlie Helton Band

June 30 — Stacy Mitchhart

July 14 — Magi

July 28 — Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces

Aug. 11 — Jimmy Church Bar

Aug. 25 — Tyler Goodson

Sept. 8 — Bryan Moffitt

The first music series launched in 2014. Exum said that he loves music and Jackson and wanted to make concerts available for music lovers to enjoy.

“We are a social society, and I think COVID really stepped us back. And so it’s an opportunity to, you know, pre-COVID. We hope that’s gone. So it’s a chance to get out and see people you wouldn’t normally see otherwise,” Exum said.

Friday at the Amp, attendees enjoyed food and of course live music.

This year’s first featured act was the King Beez. This band from Memphis performs soul, R&B, and Memphis classics.

We spoke to Untwon Bishop, who lives in Jackson, and is visiting the Amp for the first time.

“Enjoying myself. The barbeque is good, and I’m enjoying the music,” Bishop said.

The concerts at the Amp are completely free to attend and parking is also free. Concessions and food trucks from various local restaurants are available as well.

