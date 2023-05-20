Mr. Keith Stewart, 46, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Brownsville.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 11:00 A. M. at Cornerstone of Praise Baptist Church in Brownsville. Interment will be in Rosenwald Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Friday, May 26, 2023, from 5:00 P. M. until 7:00 P. M. at Rawls Funeral Home in Brownsville and Saturday from 10:00 A. M. until time of service at Cornerstone of Praise Baptist Church.

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville (731) 772-1472