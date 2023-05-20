Pet of the Week: Rex

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Rex.

He is a dream and has everyone at the rescue wrapped around his paw!









He is a sweet guy who enjoys being with his people and just living the good life.

Rex had a rough start in life but does not let his past keep him from being the sweetest guy.

Rex is good with other animals and loves all of the children he has been around.

He loves pup cups! Rex also loves going and doing things!

He is ready to find his fur-ever family.

Anyone interested in adopting Rex or any of the other available dogs, please contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email: herowestrescue@gmail.com.