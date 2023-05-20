Pinson Mounds buzzes with the return of a festival

PINSON, Tenn.—The annual Bee Fest took place with an annual 5k.

In honor of World Bee Day, Pinson Mounds State Archaeological Park is inviting the community to the Bee Fest and Virtual Honeybee 5k.

All proceeds from the event will support the park’s honeybee project. Craft and educational vendors will be set up as runners participate in the 5k.

Runners will receive a virtual bib, a finishers medal, and a certificate for donating to the honeybee project

“I’m fixing to get me some of those bees. We got ZomBees, baby bees, we’ve got beavers, I’m going to get me one of those,” said Dedra Ekberg, Park Ranger, Pinson Mounds State Archaeological Park.

In June, the park will host their annual Junior Ranger Camp from June 1st to the third and they are introducing the Honorary Junior Ranger Camp for adults only.

