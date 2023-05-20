Robert Austin “Bobby” Mann, Jr., age 85, a life-long resident of Brownsville, TN, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bells, TN. Graveside services for Mr. Mann will be held on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 5:30 PM at Lebanon Cemetery in Brownsville, TN with Rev.

Bobby was born on December 25, 1937, in Brownsville, TN, to Robert Mann, Sr. and his wife Susie Freeman Mann. Robert, known to friends and family as Bobby, was a beloved father, brother, farmer, and friend. He will be deeply missed by his loved ones and the community.

He dedicated his life to his passion for farming. He was a hardworking and dedicated farmer who loved his land and his crops. Bobby’s expertise in farming was well-known and respected throughout the region. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to his fellow farmers and share his knowledge with them. His legacy of hard work, dedication, and love for his community will live on.



He is survived by three sons, Tom Mann (Joy) of Brownsville, TN, Rob Mann (Laurie) of Brownsville, TN and Joel Mann (Annie) of Charleston, SC; three daughters, Mollie Floyd (George) of Brownsville, TN; Angela Hughes of Brownsville, TN and Sara Lynne Mann Sherer (Lance) of Medina, TN; one sister, Suzette Walker of Brownsville, TN; grandchildren, Freeman Mann, Elyse Mann Hardee (Cory), Daniel Antwine, Kamrie Antwine Emerson (Justin), Gracie Mann, J.D. Mann, Evelyn Garner, Owen Garner, Sarah Sherer, Jonathan Sherer, Stephen Sherer (Madi), Jarrett McBride, Jake McBride, Misti Floyd, George Floyd, Jr. and Cara Konecci; great-grandchildren, Jaci Mann, Kasen Webb, Kade Webb, and Kaylee Emerson. The family wishes to express special thanks to his wonderful caregiver for 14 years, Carla. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Mann.

Pallbearers for the service will be Daniel Antwine, Freeman Mann, J.D. Mann, Jimmy Worrell, Bradford Mann, and John Willis.

The family has requested memorials be given to First United Methodist Church, 117 E. Franklin St., Brownsville, TN 38012 or Lebanon Cemetery, c/o James T. Carlton, 957 Lebanon Lane, Brownsville, TN 38012. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN. For more information call (731) 772-8880.