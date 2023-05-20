Thrift sale supports local rescue

JACKSON, Tenn. —Redemption Road Rescue was scheduled to have their open house, but due to weather the parking lot was flooded.

However, the yard sale continued, all of the money raised at the yard sale goes back into taking care of the horses.

Different people across West Tennessee were invited to donate something for the yard sale.

Organizers say this year they received many donations. And the open house will be rescheduled for June, this will be a time for you to see and get to know the horses.

“You know the horses need a lot of veterinarian care, some of them have some serious health issues and so veterinarian care is quite expensive. Food is quite expensive, hay those kind of things is where it goes,” said Lori Collins, Director, Redemption Road Rescue.

One hundred percent of the services done at Redemption Road Rescue is all volunteer work.

