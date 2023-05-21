A local business closes its doors

JACKSON, Tenn. —A popular Hub City attraction has its final day of operation before closing its doors.

The adventure comes to an end as Jackson Escape Rooms closed its doors on Sunday offering one more day for people to enjoy the experience.



Screen Shot 2023-05-21 at 5.50.25 PM (1)





The Jackson Escape Rooms have been entertaining people for many years from your beginner rooms to expert, Jackson Escape Rooms provide the ultimate experience for thrill seekers.

Room host for Jackson Escape Rooms, Aidan Despain, tells us his fondest memories of the place.

“When I was younger, I would come here to play and things like that, and then became older and being able to be an employee here and work as a room host and kind of get to share that joy with other people, who are just really intrigued with the puzzles and stuff here,” Despain said.

Owner, Lee Wilson shares with us his favorite impact that his attraction had.

“It seems like a fun, entertaining thing you can come do on the weekend, but for some people it really changes their life and relationships. That is the most impactful thing for me,” Wilson said.

According to Wilson, the escape rooms were intended to just be a one week pop up to see if people were interested. One week turned into three weeks with almost 2,500 hundred people playing. It then turned into a permanent attraction with over 100,000 people playing Jackson Escape Rooms eight years later.

Wilson wants to thank everyone for the support over the years. He also wanted to say the most profound thank you to his staff.

“But that’s not where the magic happens. The magic is the people, the magic is the hospitality, The magic is the team of people that love doing what they do, so thank you for making it possible for all of us to bring Jackson Escape Rooms to you,” Wilson said.

Wilson says that the next chapter for him is opening up a candle business in downtown Jackson with his wife in the near future.

For more local news stories, click here.