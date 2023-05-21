A West TN business hosts a Monster event

DYERSBURG, Tenn. —An exciting event was held in a local city.

The famous monster truck, Raminator, made a pitstop in Dyersburg on Saturday at the Victory Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.







Cars were set up where the Raminator crushed them.

Many people were in attendance excited to see the monster truck in action.

“We are under new ownership, and we wanted to do something good for the community, let everyone come out and just have a good time,” said Franky Markel, General Manager.

All fans who came out and registered were entered into the 2023 sweepstakes for a chance to win $100,000 towards any eligible vehicle.

For more news happening in West TN, click here.