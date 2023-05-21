Autocross event returns to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. —Want to go fast? Hub City Speed enjoyed their second autocross of the year today.

The autocross is a series of events hosted by Hub City Speed. The event sees individuals put their skills to the test at the Jackson Dragway off of Ranger Road in their own vehicles.









The event is open to all ages, experience levels, and vehicles as long as they have a valid driver’s license and a vehicle in good working order.

The event started at 9 am with course prep and general setup. Registration of drivers opened at 11 am.

And at noon they had a driver meeting and then a little over a half hour later it was off to the track.

For this competition the drivers did not compete against one another but instead competed against time.

At the event, drivers were seen in everything from pickup trucks to tuned track cars.

“It’s mostly just coming out and having fun, having a good time. Just something fun to do, something else to do in Jackson, something fun to do with your car, instead of racing on the streets or doing something stupid somewhere, getting in trouble, you can come out here and do it legally and have a good time,” said Nolan Tanner, President of Hub City Speed.

The event cost drivers $20 and spectators $5.

The next event will be held June 11.