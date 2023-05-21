Hub City residents dance the night away

JACKSON, Tenn.—A night of dancing returns to the Hub City.

The City of Jackson Recreation and Parks Department partnered with Ballet Arts Jackson and The Ned to bring a night of family fun and dancing with the Heart of the Hub City Dance Night on Saturday.

The event was held outside of city hall in downtown Jackson. Many people were it attendance for support.









The event featured performances by many different companies, as well as community line dancing.

“This is the second year that we have had this event, and we plan on making this an annual event where it will just grow bigger and better every year,” said Bridgett Parham, Recreation Manager, City of Jackson.

Grammy nominated and Jackson’s own, Lolo, closed out the night.

For more local news stories, click here.