National Poppy Day honors U.S. soldiers

—National Poppy Day to be observed on May 26.

According to a news release from the American Legion Auxiliary National Headquarters, National Poppy Day is May 26. National Poppy Day is a time to not only remember those who gave their lives for our country but also support those currently serving.

The day honors the heroes lost and recognizes those who’ve worn or still wear a uniform to serve our nation today.

The day is celebrated every Friday prior to Memorial Day in the nation. It is time to stop and honor those who’ve made sacrifices and aims at supporting the needs of our veterans, military, and their families.

National Poppy Day is traditionally celebrated by wearing a red poppy.

On May 26 and throughout the Memorial Day weekend, members of the American Legion Auxiliary from across the country will distribute red poppies in exchange for donations from those who wish to support veterans, active-duty military, and their family members. 100% of the funds raised goes directly to support these individuals along with their families’ medical and financial needs.

Others ways to celebrate the day includes:

Make a donation in exchange for a poppy.

Wear a poppy to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Share social media posts from ALA National Headquarters @ALAforVeterans.

Use hashtags #NationalPoppyDay #AmericanLegionAuxiliary.

Learn more at www.ALAforVeterans.org.

