1 person arrested after agents stopped for drink

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A person was arrested after agents with a local law enforcement agency stopped for a drink.

The West Tennessee Drug Task Force says their agents were in Dyersburg at Wilson’s MiniMart on Monday when a person with warrants pulled up.

The unnamed person was taken into custody, and was found to have around 22 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded Taurus handgun.

The task force says the person was a previously convicted felon.

