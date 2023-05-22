15 convicted, more charged for crimes involving ‘switches’

Tristyn Stoop,

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A district attorney says 15 people have been convicted for crimes involving “switches.”

According to a news release from the district attorney’s office, a switch is a machine gun conversion device, which convert a “semiautomatic firearm into a machine gun capable of firing dozens of rounds of ammunition in a couple of seconds.”

The news release says the following have been convicted and sentenced:

  • Prenagio Baines, a member violent hybrid street gang in Memphis, was found with a .40 caliber pistol with a machine gun conversion device attached.
  • Daniel Banks dropped a firearm with a switch after running on foot from a traffic stop.
  • Justin Hardaway, a member of the Grape Street Crips in Memphis, was driving a stolen Dodge Charger that, when searched, revealed a .40 caliber Glock handgun with a machine gun conversion device attached.
  • Terrance Jones was found to have discarded a firearm with the switch after a shooting incident at Young Dolph’s memorial.
  • Daniel Kirtman was arrested and agents seized a Glock pistol equipped with an extended magazine and a machinegun conversion device.
  • Michael Thomas sold and possessed multiple machine gun conversion devices.
  • Michael Naylor worked at a gun store and was selling machine guns, switches, and other firearms.

The release says the following have been convicted of federal crimes involving switches and are awaiting sentencing:

  • Kameron Chatman was seen in a Facebook video with a switch.
  • Avonta Gregory, a member of the AOB violent hybrid street gang in Memphis, pled guilty to possessing a Glock firearm with a 22-round magazine and a machine gun conversion device.
  • Martavious Hodges, a member of the Fast Cash violent hybrid street gang in Memphis, sold firearms with switches.
  • Cameron Person‘s home was searched by law enforcement, revealing four switches, materials to put together another one, and two firearms.
  • Michael Rimmer, Jr. had two had switches.
  • Mitchell Shaw pled guilty in federal court in Jackson to possessing a machine gun.
  • Maurice Wilson possessed a switch and pled guilty to firearm crimes.
  • Dionco Lowe was found to have a machine gun conversion device.

The following are facing charges of crimes involving switches:

  • Nakiel Addison indicted for federal gun crimes, including possessing a firearm with a switch.
  • Khamron Roberts was indicted for federal gun crimes, including possessing a firearm with a switch.
  • Roosevelt Wilson was indicted for federal gun crimes.
  • Jaquan Bridges was indicted for possessing a machine gun.
  • Jaqerious Conner was indicted for drug and gun crimes, including possession of a machine gun.
  • Quatavious Doggett was indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a machine gun.
  • Pariss Johnson, Paris Brown, and Leroy Cloyd were indicted for possessing machine guns.
  • Timothy Williams was indicted for being a felon in possession of firearms and other crimes.
  • Eddie Martinez was indicted for possession of a machine gun.

Read more about each of the cases above here.

You can find more news from across the state here.

Categories: Crime, Local News, News

Related Posts