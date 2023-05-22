15 convicted, more charged for crimes involving ‘switches’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A district attorney says 15 people have been convicted for crimes involving “switches.”

According to a news release from the district attorney’s office, a switch is a machine gun conversion device, which convert a “semiautomatic firearm into a machine gun capable of firing dozens of rounds of ammunition in a couple of seconds.”

The news release says the following have been convicted and sentenced:

Prenagio Baines , a member violent hybrid street gang in Memphis, was found with a .40 caliber pistol with a machine gun conversion device attached.

dropped a firearm with a switch after running on foot from a traffic stop. Justin Hardaway , a member of the Grape Street Crips in Memphis, was driving a stolen Dodge Charger that, when searched, revealed a .40 caliber Glock handgun with a machine gun conversion device attached.

The release says the following have been convicted of federal crimes involving switches and are awaiting sentencing:

Kameron Chatman was seen in a Facebook video with a switch.

The following are facing charges of crimes involving switches:

Nakiel Addison indicted for federal gun crimes, including possessing a firearm with a switch.

