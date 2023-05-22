15 convicted, more charged for crimes involving ‘switches’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A district attorney says 15 people have been convicted for crimes involving “switches.”
According to a news release from the district attorney’s office, a switch is a machine gun conversion device, which convert a “semiautomatic firearm into a machine gun capable of firing dozens of rounds of ammunition in a couple of seconds.”
The news release says the following have been convicted and sentenced:
- Prenagio Baines, a member violent hybrid street gang in Memphis, was found with a .40 caliber pistol with a machine gun conversion device attached.
- Daniel Banks dropped a firearm with a switch after running on foot from a traffic stop.
- Justin Hardaway, a member of the Grape Street Crips in Memphis, was driving a stolen Dodge Charger that, when searched, revealed a .40 caliber Glock handgun with a machine gun conversion device attached.
- Terrance Jones was found to have discarded a firearm with the switch after a shooting incident at Young Dolph’s memorial.
- Daniel Kirtman was arrested and agents seized a Glock pistol equipped with an extended magazine and a machinegun conversion device.
- Michael Thomas sold and possessed multiple machine gun conversion devices.
- Michael Naylor worked at a gun store and was selling machine guns, switches, and other firearms.
The release says the following have been convicted of federal crimes involving switches and are awaiting sentencing:
- Kameron Chatman was seen in a Facebook video with a switch.
- Avonta Gregory, a member of the AOB violent hybrid street gang in Memphis, pled guilty to possessing a Glock firearm with a 22-round magazine and a machine gun conversion device.
- Martavious Hodges, a member of the Fast Cash violent hybrid street gang in Memphis, sold firearms with switches.
- Cameron Person‘s home was searched by law enforcement, revealing four switches, materials to put together another one, and two firearms.
- Michael Rimmer, Jr. had two had switches.
- Mitchell Shaw pled guilty in federal court in Jackson to possessing a machine gun.
- Maurice Wilson possessed a switch and pled guilty to firearm crimes.
- Dionco Lowe was found to have a machine gun conversion device.
The following are facing charges of crimes involving switches:
- Nakiel Addison indicted for federal gun crimes, including possessing a firearm with a switch.
- Khamron Roberts was indicted for federal gun crimes, including possessing a firearm with a switch.
- Roosevelt Wilson was indicted for federal gun crimes.
- Jaquan Bridges was indicted for possessing a machine gun.
- Jaqerious Conner was indicted for drug and gun crimes, including possession of a machine gun.
- Quatavious Doggett was indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a machine gun.
- Pariss Johnson, Paris Brown, and Leroy Cloyd were indicted for possessing machine guns.
- Timothy Williams was indicted for being a felon in possession of firearms and other crimes.
- Eddie Martinez was indicted for possession of a machine gun.
