20 inmates earn their degree in Business Administration

HENNING, Tenn. — Incarcerated men and women were celebrated for earning their degrees.

20 inmates earn their degrees Photo courtesy of the Tennessee Department of Correction

20 inmates earn their degrees Photo courtesy of the Tennessee Department of Correction

20 inmates earn their degrees Photo courtesy of the Tennessee Department of Correction

Last week, the Tennessee Department of Correction says they celebrated 20 people getting their Associate Degrees in Business Administration from Dyersburg State Community College.

The occasion was marked on May 18 at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary and Women’s Therapeutic Residential Center.

“This graduation is a step towards enhancing public safety,” said WTRC Warden Stanley Dickerson. “By investing in education, we invest in a future where individuals have the tools they need to rebuild their lives and contribute positively to their communities after release.”

The TDOC says that their partnership with the Tennessee Higher Education Initiative makes the degree program possible by providing classes at the correctional facility to prepare individuals for successful reentry after release.

Check out video of the event here.

You can find more news from across the state here.