Annual Buford Pusser Festival returns this week

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — An annual festival honoring an unforgettable sheriff returns this week.

The Buford Pusser Festival will take place in Adamsville from Thursday, May 25 through Saturday, May 27.

Pusser’s time serving as McNairy County Sheriff in the 1960s inspired multiple films and a history museum in his honor.

The three-day event will take place at Adamsville City Park, located at 215 Crowe Street, featuring a carnival and a variety of live music.

Additionally, on Friday morning, a charter bus tour will take guests to various filming locations and notable sites in Pusser’s history.

Saturday will also bring a car show, and a showing of the original “Walking Tall” film will be held from 2-4 p.m.

For more details or bus tour tickets, click here or contact the Buford Pusser Home and Museum at (731) 632-4080.

