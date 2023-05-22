Craig Morgan to launch tour, make stop in West Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Craig Morgan, a country music hit-maker, author and Army veteran, is going on tour.

Morgan will be kicking off the “God, Family, Country Tour 2023″ on September 20 in New Jersey, making stops in New England, Texas and even West Tennessee.

Morgan’s last stop of the tour will be on October 27, 2023 in Henderson at the Williams Auditorium.

The tour will feature new songs like “Bonfire,” “Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “International Harvester” and more.

“I cannot wait to bring the GFC tour back out again this year and share our music with the greatest fans in the world,” said Craig. “It was truly special performing in intimate venues last year and we just enjoyed it too much to not do another run.”

Tickets will be on sale starting May 25. You can grab them here.

Find more local news here.