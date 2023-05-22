Early voting begins May 24 for Jackson’s runoff election

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Election Commission is sharing details on early voting ahead of the runoff election.

While the Election Commission confirms their office has moved to a new location at 1981 Hollywood Drive, early voting for this election cycle will remain at 311 North Parkway.

The runoff election between City of Jackson Mayor candidate Ray Condray and incumbent Mayor Scott Conger will be held on June 13.

Early voting will be held from May 24 to June 8. During this time, Jackson residents can cast their ballots at 311 North Parkway between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, or 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Those who miss early voting will have to cast their votes at their precinct on Election Day.

For more information, click here or call (731) 660-1796.

SEE ALSO: Mayoral candidates react to runoff election