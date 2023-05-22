Grant helps students study abroad

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College says a grant is helping several students study abroad.

JSCC says this summer, students will be participating in study abroad programs via the Tennessee Consortium for International Studies.

The students include:

Taylor Parker

Amia Miller

Anahi Cruz

Cassie Comer

Chyenne Webb

Derriah Jones

Elaine Mooney

Ilyass Lafdi

Kayla Reid

Milani Washington

Ruth Aguilar

“Our students are offered wonderful opportunities to further their education while studying abroad through TnCIS. The exposure our students receive to different cultures and people during their time abroad is invaluable to their education,” said Dr. Anna Esquivel, Global Learning Coordinator. “The Jackson State International Ambassador Scholarship allows many students to access the financial support they need for a study abroad program—students who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to attend.”

The release says that JSCC offers the Jackson State International Ambassador Scholarship, which awarded $43,000 to this year’s cohort who were accepted to a TnCIS program and showed potential to be an excellent representative of JSCC, the West Tennessee community, and our nation while in their chosen host countries.

The release says two students were also awarded $3,500 by TnCIS as part of a travel grant for Pell-eligible students.

