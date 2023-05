Mugshots : Madison County : 5/19/23 – 5/22/23

Ineshia Person Ineshia Person: Aggravated burglary, theft of property between $1,000 and $9,999

Branden Edwards Branden Edwards: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Brandon Taylor Brandon Taylor: Failure to appear, violation of probation

Brian Denman Brian Denman: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Cadarrius Howard Cadarrius Howard: Failure to appear



Cameron Hurd Cameron Hurd: Assault, simple domestic assault

Cleveland Birl Cleveland Birl: Violation of probation

Daniel Young Daniel Young: Failure to appear, violation of probation

Derrick Cole Derrick Cole: Simple domestic assault

Ebony Edwards Ebony Edwards: Shoplifting/theft of property



Edward Russell Edward Russell: Schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Elizabeth Taylor Elizabeth Taylor: Simple domestic assault, violation of community corrections

Eric Rucker Eric Rucker: Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license, simple possession/casual exchange

Felicia Mull Felicia Mull: Violation of probation

Franklin Gordon Franklin Gordon: Criminal trespass



Gregory Williams Gregory Williams: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, violation of DL restrictions

Jamerious Braden Jamerious Braden: Failure to appear

Jasmine Mathes Jasmine Mathes: Shoplifting/theft of property, criminal impersonation

Jose Diaz Jose Diaz: Driving under the influence, open container law, driving while unlicensed

Joshua Owens Joshua Owens: Simple possession/casual exchange, reckless driving



Kentrell Warren Kentrell Warren: Aggravated assault

Kristy Maples Kristy Maples: Vandalism

Peter Mills Peter Mills: Vandalism

Quincy Adams Quincy Adams: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, resisting stop/arrest, attempted murder

Sliva Ojeda Sliva Ojeda: Public intoxication



Taylor Deaton Taylor Deaton: Reckless endangerment, altering/falsifying/forging auto titles or assignment, possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report accident

Terrance Pirtle Terrance Pirtle: Violation of probation

Terrence Moore Terrence Moore: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/19/23 and 7 a.m. on 5/22/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.