Multi-vehicle wreck reported on Hwy 45 South near Selmer

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Multiple vehicles were involved in a wreck Monday morning near Selmer.

Around 9:30 a.m., we received reports from Tipsters of a wreck on Highway 45 South between Selmer and Bethel Springs.

In a photo courtesy of Downtown Rickey Brown Traffic Spotters Network, one lane appeared to be completely blocked.

Selmer Police Department: Due to an accident on the north side of the bypass between New Bethel and Westwood Cl. Traffic is restricted to the south side one lane per direction. Please avoid this area and use 64 Business as your alternate route.

Traffic was brought to a halt as first responders worked to clear the scene.

Authorities have not confirmed any possible injuries with us at this time, and it’s also unclear what caused the wreck.

Stay with us as we work to gather more details. We will provide an update once new information becomes available.

