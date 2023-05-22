Nonprofit offering free meals

TRENTON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit is committed to helping out the community by providing meals to those in need.

Community Kitchen

Why Not Ministries is a nonprofit food ministry in Trenton that prepares freshly made food to those that are in need of a good meal.

What began as a dream in 2019 quickly became an important part of the community.

“We originally started delivering meals out of the church – the First Methodist Church in Trenton. For about two years, we delivered meals. We’re up to delivering about 177 meals every other week or twice a month,” said Brian Griffith, the Director of Why Not Ministries.

From that, they quickly grew into an establishment.

The Community Kitchen opened in September of 2022. Now, they serve about two thousand meals a month.

“We wanted to be able to serve more people and serve the community better by offering free meals to more people and also giving people a place where they can come and just kind of hang out and be together,” Griffith said.

The Community Kitchen is funded through fundraisers, catering and donations. All donations go straight to the cost and overhead associated with the ministry.

“We’re doing this just out of our love for God. This is what we feel like God calls us to do and so this is what we’re doing. We couldn’t be doing it if God weren’t a part of it because it takes a lot of money to run this place every month. Every time a bill comes due, something happens, a donation comes up, a catering comes up, and we get it covered,” Griffith said.

Free meals are offered Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Fridays, they are open as a normal restaurant, serving catfish and chicken, to raise funds to support the ministry.

