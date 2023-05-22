Residents ask for changes in subdivision

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Residents came together to ask for change in one subdivision.

Residents of Eastern Shores, a subdivision near Beech Lake in Lexington, are calling for change.

Residents are asking for the speed bumps in the neighborhood to be replaced, stating the speed bumps are too large, causing more wear and tear on vehicles.

Residents of Eastern Shores are also calling for changes to be made to a gravel road connected to the subdivision that some residents say have had to be maintained by individuals and has become a high litter area.

These concerns were brought before Mayor Jeff Griggs and the Board of Aldermen at a city meeting Monday night.

Griggs said another meeting will be held on Thursday night to continue discussing the issues.

