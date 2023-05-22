TDOT to halt lane closures for Memorial Day weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Memorial Day weekend travelers will not be delayed by road construction on interstates and state routes.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation announces all construction related lane closures will be suspended from noon on Friday, May 26 through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30.

A news release states this will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists, with AAA predicting that around 751,000 Tennesseans will be hitting the road for the holiday.

The halt on lane closures only affects interstates and state routes, and travelers may still encounter closures while traveling through long-term construction projects.

Drivers should be aware that reduced speed limits will still be in effect in work zones.

You can get the latest construction activity and leave streaming traffic cameras at smartway.tn.gov/traffic.

