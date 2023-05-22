Travis Tritt to take the stage in Jackson on Thursday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A country music icon is set to perform in Jackson this week.

On Thursday, May 25, Travis Tritt will bring his tour to the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

The award-winning artist is known for hits such as “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive,” “Here’s A Quarter,” and many other beloved favorites.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m., with country band War Hippies opening the show.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at this link.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.