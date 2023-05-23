2 vehicles towed after crash

JACKSON, Tenn. — Around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of a crash of an accident at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and North Highland Avenue.

When our crews arrived on the scene, they found multiple police cars, an ambulance and a fire truck.

Two vehicles, a car and an SUV were both being loaded onto tow trucks as the road was being swept of debris.

A portion of north highland avenue was blocked as crews worked to clear the scene.

No one appeared to be injured in the crash.

