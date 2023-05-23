Church hosts ‘Popsicles in the Park’

JACKSON, Tenn. — One church brought the community together for a summer celebration.

The First United Methodist Church in downtown Jackson held a “Popsicles in the Park” event on Tuesday.

Children from across the community came together to play and make new friends while enjoying free hot dogs, chips, and popsicles at Conger Park.

Organizers say the event was free for all in the community to enjoy.

“This is just a day for us to connect with the community and show Christ’s love and also just spread love and happiness and celebrate summer,” said Elly Riley, a Children’s Ministry Team member at First United Methodist Church.

Riley said the event was a great way to reach out to people in their community, and they will be holding another event like this on June 17 at the Bemis Splash Pad for anyone who would like to attend.

