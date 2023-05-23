Fantastic Weather This Week for West Tennessee

There could be a shower or two later tonight crossing the Tennessee River but chances for rain is less than 10% tonight. Dry and mild weather is likely to stick around into the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend. A weak front may clip us Thursday night but its impacts will be minimal in West Tennessee. Shower chances may increase a little bit into the day on Saturday. We will have your complete forecast, plus a detailed look into your 3 day weekend coming up here.

TONIGHT & WEDNESDAY:

Although we cannot rule out a stray shower tonight, or Wednesday, chances for rain sit at 10% at best during the next couple days. Expect some clouds but more sun than clouds to kick off the work week. The winds will stay out of the east as well as coming out of the north at times keeping the humidity down making for some reason nice afternoons. Highs will be near normal around 80° and lows will fall into the upper 50s each morning.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

We are expecting a cold front to clip us from the north as we head into the back half of the work week that will cool things down some. It will be a dry front so we are not expecting showers and storms in West Tennessee as it drifts through our area. As the front passes we are expecting temperatures to drop a bit. Highs as we finish the work week will fall back down to the mid to upper 70s and morning lows will fall to the mid 50s. The winds will stay out of the northeast behind that front and continue until we head into the upcoming weekend.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND:

As the weekend goes on the winds will begin to come back out of the southeast. This will start as warming trend and each day of the upcoming Memorial day weekend will likely be warmer than the previous day. We could be back into the mid 80s by Monday. We are expecting a better chance for a few weak storms or rain showers with Saturday being the most likely day to be impacted as of now. We are still expecting partly cloudy or mostly sunny weather to last into next week. The humidity will be also be increasing as the weekend progresses.

FINAL THOUGHT:

May started out below normal, but warm and humid weather pushed in for the middle of of May. That led to several rounds of storms that should stay out of the forecast until at the earliest the upcoming weekend. Highs are expected to stay near normal until the upcoming weekend as well. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

