FEMA announces 2 weeks left to apply for federal disaster assistance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — FEMA is issuing a reminder about an upcoming deadline for disaster assistance.

Homeowners and renters in Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton, and Wayne Counties who were affected by the March 31/April 1 storms and tornadoes have two weeks left to apply for federal assistance.

The deadline to apply for a grant from FEMA and a disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration is Tuesday, June 6.

Eligible residents can click here to apply to SBA online or to download applications. You may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov for more information or to have a loan application mailed to you. Those who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability, may dial 711 to access telecommunications relay services.

Those who wish to apply for FEMA disaster assistance can click here or use the FEMA mobile app, or call the Disaster Assistance Helpline at 800-621-3362.

Click here to view the full press release for more details on applying for federal disaster assistance.

