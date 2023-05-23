Jackson Rockabillys unveil home game jersey

JACKSON, Tenn. — The 2023 Home Game jersey for the Jackson Rockabillys baseball team has been revealed.

According to a press release, the jersey was created by New Balance, which is under contract with the Rockabillys for all uniform production.

The jersey consists of a navy raglan sleeve, a button-up style with a heavy major-league style polyester front, and a custom wick-away mesh back.

Accented in navy piping, the jersey also features the Rockabillys Woodmark logo on the front, as well as a Prospect League logo embroidered patch on the sleeve and a New Balance embroidery logo on the right shoulder.

“We are extremely proud of our new home jerseys and uniforms,” Rockabillys President Dennis Bastien stated. “They truly establish our new look on the field and we feel they are befitting the inaugural season of Jackson Rockabillys baseball. It is our hope to be one of the best-dressed teams in baseball.”

Tickets for the Rockabillys’ inaugural season are available now at this link. Fans can also click here to visit “The Jukebox” online store for fan gear and merchandise.

